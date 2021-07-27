This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Burgers In Raleigh

Who doesn't enjoy a good burger? Whether you want a loaded hamburger, complete with towering toppings and extra bacon, or you're looking for a hearty veggie option that doesn't sacrifice on flavor, there are plenty of amazing restaurants in Raleigh to find your perfect match.

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the classic meal.

So which Raleigh restaurant has the highest-rated burgers?

Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar

According to Yelp, this burger joint serves up the best burgers in all of Raleigh. With 4.5 stars and over 460 reviews, customers seem to really enjoy this restaurant, which was also rated as serving the best hot dogs in the city. Among their specialties are the traditional Sodalicious Burger, the sweet and tangy Hawaiian Cowboy Burger, and the unique Hot Dog Burger, among others.

Corbett's Burgers is located at 126 Kilmayne Drive in Cary. For more information, visit their website here.