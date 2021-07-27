This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Burgers In Raleigh

By Sarah Tate

July 27, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Who doesn't enjoy a good burger? Whether you want a loaded hamburger, complete with towering toppings and extra bacon, or you're looking for a hearty veggie option that doesn't sacrifice on flavor, there are plenty of amazing restaurants in Raleigh to find your perfect match.

To help narrow down your search, Yelp has a list of the best places around the city to get the classic meal.

So which Raleigh restaurant has the highest-rated burgers?

Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar

According to Yelp, this burger joint serves up the best burgers in all of Raleigh. With 4.5 stars and over 460 reviews, customers seem to really enjoy this restaurant, which was also rated as serving the best hot dogs in the city. Among their specialties are the traditional Sodalicious Burger, the sweet and tangy Hawaiian Cowboy Burger, and the unique Hot Dog Burger, among others.

Corbett's Burgers is located at 126 Kilmayne Drive in Cary. For more information, visit their website here.

Here are the Top 10 highest-rated restaurants in Raleigh that serve the best hamburgers in the city:

  1. Corbett's Burgers and Soda Bar
  2. Bad Daddy's Burger Bar*
  3. The Cowfish Sushi Burger Bar
  4. The Burger Shop
  5. Southern Craft Butchers
  6. Wilson's Eatery
  7. Relish Craft Kitchen & Bourbon Bar
  8. CowBar Burgers & Fries
  9. MoJoe's Burger Joint
  10. Metro Diner

*Restaurants with multiple locations on the list were combined using the highest rated location.

Facebook comments will no longer be available on iHeart

We're taking steps to simplify your experience. If you want to reach out to our hosts or stations, please do so via their website or social media. If you need any assistance please check out our help site.

Chat About This Restaurant Has The Highest-Rated Burgers In Raleigh

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.