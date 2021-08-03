New York Governor Andrew Cuomo Sexually Harassed Women, Report Finds

A report from the New York State attorney general found Governor Andrew M. Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women, including current and former government employees, and retaliated against at least one of his accusers.

The New York Times reports the 165-page report released on Tuesday (August 3) morning accuses Cuomo, a third-term Democrat governor, and his aids of creating a toxic work environment in which his office commonly used fear and intimidation tactics to enable “harassment to occur and created a hostile work environment,” according to state attorney general Letitia James.

“Governor Cuomo sexually harassed current and former state employees in violation of both federal and state laws,” James said. “The independent investigation found that governor Cuomo harassed multiple women, many of whom were young women, by engaging in unwanted groping, kisses, hugging, and by making inappropriate comments.”

James referred to revelations made in the report as "a deeply disturbing, yet clear picture” of the governor's office and “conduct that corrodes the very fabric and character of our state government and shine lights on injustice that can be present at the highest levels of government.”

The findings in the report add fuel to calls for impeachment against the third-term governor in the Democrat-controlled New York State Legislature, as well as additional calls for his resignation amid reports that he could be considering a fourth term.

Outside lawyers hired by the Assembly's judiciary committee are investigating sexual harassment claims made against the governor, as well as other scandals in which Cuomo is accused of abusing his power while in office.

Joon H. Kim, a former top federal prosecutor, and Anne L. Clark, a noted employment lawyer, were both hired by James as outside attorneys in connection to the investigation of accusations against Gov. Cuomo.

“Our investigation revealed that these were not isolated incidents,” Mr. Kim said on Tuesday via the New York Times. “They were part of a pattern.”