Steelers Legend James Harrison Lands Big Role In New Starz Show

Pittsburgh Steelers legend James Harrison will play a major role in an upcoming Starz television series.

The two-time Super Bowl champion will play 'Apocalypse' in the new professional wrestling inspired show Heels, which the network's website says centers around "men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling."

Starz shared a tease of Harrison as Apocalypse, where the notoriously imposing former defensive end shows off his acting chops and athleticism.

"Apocalypse knows where’s been AND where he’s going. #HeelsSTARZ," the network posted with the video on its verified Twitter account on Tuesday (August 3).