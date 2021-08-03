Steelers Legend James Harrison Lands Big Role In New Starz Show
By Jason Hall
August 3, 2021
Pittsburgh Steelers legend James Harrison will play a major role in an upcoming Starz television series.
The two-time Super Bowl champion will play 'Apocalypse' in the new professional wrestling inspired show Heels, which the network's website says centers around "men and women who chase their dreams in the world of small town pro wrestling."
Starz shared a tease of Harrison as Apocalypse, where the notoriously imposing former defensive end shows off his acting chops and athleticism.
"Apocalypse knows where’s been AND where he’s going. #HeelsSTARZ," the network posted with the video on its verified Twitter account on Tuesday (August 3).
Apocalypse knows where’s been AND where he’s going. #HeelsSTARZ pic.twitter.com/9GFcqrAzjw— Heels (@HeelsSTARZ) August 2, 2021
Harrison also shared the video on his own Twitter account with the caption, "The Humble Beast."
Heels, which stars former star Stephen Amell, will air its debut episode on August 15.
Harrison spent the majority of his 15-year NFL career with the Steelers, which included three separate stints with the franchise (2002, 2004-12, 2014-17), initially joining the team as an undrafted free agent.
During his tenure in Pittsburgh, Harrison won two Super Bowls (XL, XLIII) and was a five-time Pro Bowl selection (2007-11), as well as the 2008 NFL Defensive Player of the Year.
During Super Bowl XLIII, Harrison intercepted Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kurt Warner at the opposite goal line and ran back a 100-yard touchdown to give the Steelers a 17-7 advantage as time expired at halftime during an eventual 27-23 victory.