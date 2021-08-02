Steelers Evaluating Benny Snell Injury Ahead Of Hall Of Fame Game

Pittsburgh Steelers running back Benny Snell Jr. didn't participate in Monday's (August 2) session of training camp due to an injury.

Head coach Mike Tomlin confirmed Snell, who participated in all previous practices prior to Monday, is being evaluated by team trainers for an unknown injury and a timetable for a return has not been set, SI.com reports.

The former University of Kentucky standout has been taking reps with the Steelers' second team offensive in training camp behind rookie first-round pick Najee Harris.

Snell was selected by Pittsburgh in the fourth-round of the 2019 NFL Draft at No. 122 overall. The running back enters his third NFL season with 794 yards (3.6 yards per carry) and six touchdowns on 219 rushing attempts, as well as 13 receptions for 84 yards.

Snell has spent the majority of his NFL tenure as a backup, making five starts in 29 total appearances during his first two seasons.

The Steelers will resume training camp on Tuesday (August 3) before traveling to Canton, Ohio on Thursday (August 5) for their upcoming Hall of Fame Game matchup against the Dallas Cowboys to kickoff the NFL's preseason schedule.

This weekend, Steelers legends Troy Polamalu, Bill Cowher and Alan Faneca will be among the inductees for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's Class of 2020 and 2021.