Study Says Two Major Minnesota Cities Have Some Of The Worst Roads

As workers start to head back into the office and their daily commutes begin again, it is important to know which of the most populated major cities have the best roadways.

A recent study by The U.S. Chamber of Commerce and RoadBotics, a tech startup specializing in artificial intelligence (AI), revealed which 20 major metropolitan areas are the best and worst for road infrastructure.

Here is how the AI-powered study found its data for each area:

"The RoadBotics platform collects data by mounting a smartphone camera running the RoadBotics app into the windshield of a vehicle. The vehicle drives the road network, allowing the app to collect videos of the pavement. The platform blurs people and cars in the imagery for privacy purposes and then processes the remaining data to identify surface distresses like potholes, cracks, and raveling (a type of pavement distress). The RoadBotics platform assigns a rating to that 10-foot section of pavement and then repeats this analysis for the next section until it has generated a highdefinition map of the entire road system."

So, which two Minnesota cities made the list?

No. 12: Minneapolis

No. 16: St. Paul.

According to the study, here are the top 10 major metropolitan areas with the best road infrastructure:

Philadelphia, PA Jacksonville, FL New York City, NY Denver, CO Nashville, TN San Francisco, CA Chicago, IL Charlotte, NC San Antonio, TX Washington D.C.

To view the complete study, click here.