Texas Police Asks Drug Dealers To Snitch On Their Competition

A Central Texas police department is going viral for the "free" service its offering area drug dealers.

"Are you losing money to your drug deal competition? We offer a free service to help you eliminate your problem. Report your competition," reads a Facebook flyer from the Seguin Police Department.

Seguin cops are asking drug dealers to snitch on other drug dealers.

While this might seem like a cheeky way to get attention, the police department assures people it's real.

"We have an anonymous tip section on our website, or you could go through the Guadalupe County Crime Stoppers," the cops responded on Facebook when someone asked if it was legitimate.