Texas Fast Food Chain Whataburger Launches Its Own Art Museum

Whataburger holds a special place in the hearts of Texan. It's not only a fast food joint, but also a source of artistic inspiration.

So many people have drawn, painted, or sculpted the iconic white and orange lines that Whataburger now has its own art museum online.

The Whataburger Museum of Art is an Instagram account the chain is using to amplify independent artists, like Kristin Moore.

“I think my love of Whataburger really amplified when I lived out of state. I think that nostalgia for a specific food sparked nostalgia I have for the locations that I paint," Moore told WFAA.

She paints pictures of the restaurant framed by the vast Texas sky.