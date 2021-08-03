The Killers Reveal Tracklist For New Album 'Pressure Machine'

The Killers have officially released the tracklist for the band's newest album, called 'Pressure Machine.' The album even includes a song that features Phoebe Bridgers, called 'Runaway Horses.'

The tracklist was posted to social media on Monday (August 2nd). The Killers wrote on Instagram:

"11 days to go. 11 tracks on the record. Coincidence?"

According to the Instagram post, here are the new tracks on the upcoming album:

'West Hills' 'Quiet Town' 'Terrible Thing' 'Cody' 'Sleepwalker' 'Runaway Horses' featuring Phoebe Bridgers 'In The Car Outside' 'In Another Life' 'Desperate Things' 'Pressure Machine' 'The Getting By'

Check out the post from the band below.