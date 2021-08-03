The Killers Reveal Tracklist For New Album 'Pressure Machine'

By Ginny Reese

August 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

The Killers have officially released the tracklist for the band's newest album, called 'Pressure Machine.' The album even includes a song that features Phoebe Bridgers, called 'Runaway Horses.'

The tracklist was posted to social media on Monday (August 2nd). The Killers wrote on Instagram:

"11 days to go. 11 tracks on the record. Coincidence?"

According to the Instagram post, here are the new tracks on the upcoming album:

  1. 'West Hills'
  2. 'Quiet Town'
  3. 'Terrible Thing'
  4. 'Cody'
  5. 'Sleepwalker'
  6. 'Runaway Horses' featuring Phoebe Bridgers
  7. 'In The Car Outside'
  8. 'In Another Life'
  9. 'Desperate Things'
  10. 'Pressure Machine'
  11. 'The Getting By'

Check out the post from the band below.

The album, which will be the band's seventh record, will be released next week on August 13th. They released a teaser of the new music featuring the sound of harmonicas on social media as well.

The band's frontman Brandon Flowers spoke about how the band made the album during their downtime in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic. He said:

"Everything came to this grinding halt. And it was the first time in a long time for me that I was faced with silence. And out of that silence this record began to bloom, full of songs that would have otherwise been too quiet and drowned out by the noise of typical Killers records."

