This Seattle Shop Sells Both Delicious Cakes And Plants To Take Home
By Zuri Anderson
August 3, 2021
Would you ever expect to drop by a business to purchase a cake and maybe a tree? That's the idea behind Seattle's Cakes + Trees.
This new First Hill shop, located at 509 13th Avenue, features eight to nine styles of cakes alongside an assortment of trees, big and small, for sale. There are various flavors customers love to eat, including lemon velvet cake, Polish apple pie, peanut butter Texas sheet cake, and coconut bundt.
Single-layer "snacking cakes" on the menu can also make for a nice breakfast, according to Seattle Met. "Flavors on display always include at least one vegan and one gluten-free option," they added.
Allison Odowski, who already owns Good Days Donuts in White Center, founded this quirky concept of a business. She told Seattle Met she pulled on her family suggestions, personal recipes, and even sources like the New York Times for different styles of cakes.
If you're interested in trying Odowski's cakes, she says lemon velvet, Polish apple, and that Detroit-inspired bumpy cake are consistent favorites. The shop also sells pop-up porchetta dinners that include a Panzanella salad, fresh local vegetables, mashed potatoes, and, of course, dessert! Cakes + Trees also stock Good Days' doughnuts.
You can buy plants and cakes, either whole or by the slice, Thursdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Cakes are also available for pick up here or at Good Day Donuts.