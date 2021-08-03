This Seattle Shop Sells Both Delicious Cakes And Plants To Take Home

Would you ever expect to drop by a business to purchase a cake and maybe a tree? That's the idea behind Seattle's Cakes + Trees.

This new First Hill shop, located at 509 13th Avenue, features eight to nine styles of cakes alongside an assortment of trees, big and small, for sale. There are various flavors customers love to eat, including lemon velvet cake, Polish apple pie, peanut butter Texas sheet cake, and coconut bundt.

Single-layer "snacking cakes" on the menu can also make for a nice breakfast, according to Seattle Met. "Flavors on display always include at least one vegan and one gluten-free option," they added.