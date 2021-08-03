Trisha Yearwood Celebrates 30 Years Since Her First No. 1 Record

Trisha Yearwood is celebrating 30 years since she got her first No. 1 record.

Sharing a throwback photo of her singing at the legendary Grand Ole Opry, Yearwood marked “30 years ago today” on Tuesday (August 3). The country superstar credited one beloved couple in social media posts about the 30-year anniversary:

“30 years ago today, this girl got her first #1 record. Oh, the places she’ll go. Thank you all for taking this journey with me, Katie and Tommy. xo #KatieandTommyForever”

Katie and Tommy, of course, reference Yearwood’s iconic 1991 hit, “She’s In Love With The Boy.”

Still popular after three decades, fans will undoubtedly recognize the song anywhere:

“Her daddy say's, ‘he ain't worth a lick / When it comes to brains/He got the short end of the stick’ / But Katie's young and man she just don't care / She'd follow Tommy anywhere / She's in love with the boy / She's in love with the boy / She's in love with the boy / And even if they have to run away / She's gonna marry that boy someday”

The song has also evolved since its first release: Yearwood added a twist to the lyrics when she swapped the lyrics and sang “She’s In Love With The Girl” with Brooke Eden at the Grand Ole Opry. The switch was in celebration of Pride Month and of Eden’s recent engagement to girlfriend Hilary Hoover.

Yearwood's upcoming Every Girl Deluxe album marks her three decades of thriving in the country music industry. The deluxe album will include an acoustic, re-recorded version of “She’s In Love With The Boy,” along with unreleased tracks. Every Girl Deluxe is slated to release August 13.