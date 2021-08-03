Two-Headed Sea Turtle Found Along South Carolina Beach

By Sarah Tate

August 3, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A two-headed sea turtle was recently discovered along a beach in South Carolina, adding to the list of unusual creatures found near the East Coast.

According to WMBF, workers and volunteers at Edisto Beach State Park were surveying the turtle nests along the beach when they found three loggerhead hatchlings. When they looked closer, it turned out to only be two of the creatures, but one turtle had two heads.

Explore Beaufort, SC Facebook page shared the tiny discovery alongside a photo of the unique sea creature, courtesy of South Carolina State Parks.

"Awwww....how cute! A two-headed loggerhead turtle was found after a nest hatched along Edisto Beach this weekend," the tourism site wrote. "After its photo op, it was released into the ocean along with its siblings."

Posted by Explore Beaufort, SC on Sunday, July 25, 2021

Wildlife experts say the rare feature is a result of a genetic mutation. Two-headed sea turtles have been seen at state parks in the past, but this is the first time one has been found at Edisto Beach State Park.

South Carolina beaches have also been the scene of another unusual sighting recently. In April, the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources alerted beachgoers that they could see swarms of the creatures along coastal waters.

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.