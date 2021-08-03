Washington Restaurant Near I-5 Closes Its Doors After 50 Years

By Zuri Anderson

August 3, 2021

Top view of woman sitting by the window in coffee shop enjoying the warmth of sunlight and drinking coffee
Photo: Getty Images

A Western Washington restaurant is closing permanently after 50 years of business, according to KATU on Tuesday (August 3).

Spiffy's Restaurant & Bakery in Chehalis has been called an Interstate 5 "landmark" for being a popular stop for both residents and people passing through the state. The spot was also famous for its pies, cinnamon rolls, and coffee. Its last day open was on Sunday (August 1), reporters said.

Owner Rod Samuelson, 81, claims he was having a hard time finding works and getting food deliveries, leading to his decision to close the longtime business.

The restaurant also found itself in controversy over the last year. Spiffy's made headlines last December for defying Gov. Jay Inslee's COVID-19 restrictions. At that time, restaurants that stayed open to indoor dining found themselves in violation of these rules.

On top of that, the business racked up nearly half-a-million dollars in fines for violating pandemic-related orders. According to MyNorthwest, Samuelson said Spiffy's stayed open to indoor dining because he believed restaurants weren't a big factor in spreading coronavirus.

"Those fines were later reduced to $240,000 and Samuelson says the state Attorney General's Office offered to forego the fines altogether, but the governor would not relent," KATU noted.

