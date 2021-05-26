Ballard Restaurant That's Been Around For Decades Is Up For Sale

One of Seattle's oldest restaurants is looking for new owners, according to Seattle Pi.

Ballard's Lockspot Cafe has been serving up platters of fish and chips for over 100 years to both city dwellers and fishermen. The longtime business has been through world wars, natural disasters, and now a global pandemic.

"When you walk into the Lockspot Cafe, it's like coming home. This is a generational place," Owner Pam Hanson told reporters in 2019. Hanson worked as a bartender at the cafe for 20 years before buying the restaurant in 2012.

Now Hanson is looking to sell the joint so a new owner can bring the historic restaurant into the next generation amid a competitive food scene.