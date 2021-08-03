WATCH: Fireball Flies Across Sky In New England

A fireball was spotted flying over the night sky in New England over the past weekend.

The American Meteor Society (AMS) confirmed the sighting took place at around 11:15 p.m. on Friday (July 29), NECN reports.

The group said it received a total of 85 reports of a bright meteor from all six states within the New England region, as well as from New York, New Jersey and Canada.

Cumberland, Maine resident Sarah C. said seeing the fireball in person left her speechless.

"Never seen anything like it," she reported to the AMS via NECN. "Reminded me of a shooting star but much faster and much brighter."

A woman in New Durham, New Hampshire said she wasn't sure what was going on during the event, but was blown away by it.

"Very bright and amazing," she reported. "Huge flash of light I thought was lightning and then I thought it was a firework but there was no sound. It had a bright tail and lit up the whole sky."