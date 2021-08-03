Why August 4th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

August 4, 2022

Robert Plant
It’s August 4th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1975, Led Zeppelin singer Robert Plant and his wife were both badly injured when the rented car Plant was driving spun off the road and crashed on the Greek island of Rhodes. The rocker smashed his ankle and elbow, causing the band to have to cancel a North American tour.

In 1980, John Lennon began recording Double Fantasy with Yoko Ono

In 1984, GenesisPhil Collins married Jill Tavelman. At the reception, Phil jammed with Eric Clapton and Robert Plant.

In 2003, Jack White posted graphic video footage of his hand operation on the White Stripes’ website. The rocker needed three screws implanted to set the bones in his hand after a July car crash.

In 2004, Taking Back Sunday debuted at number three on the album chart with their sophomore effort, Where You Want to Be

And in 2008, Bono proved that he reads RollingStone.com by leaving a long comment on the site, reminiscing about U2’s first album, Boy

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

