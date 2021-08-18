Every Connecticut Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

By Jason Hall

August 18, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

Popular chef Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show has showcased some of America's best and most beloved restaurants for nearly 15 years.

The touring Food Network program has followed a "road trip" concept since its first episode in November 2006, which has made stops both nationwide and internationally.

Those stops include the state of Connecticut, which has been featured in numerous episodes and seasons of the long-running program.

A total of four current restaurants Bridgeport, Fairfield Middletown, and Westport have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Fieri has made stops at Black Duck Cafe in Westport; Merritt Canteen in Bridgeport; O'Rourke's Diner in Middletown; and Super Duper Weenie in Fairfield during the popular long-running traveling show.

Two other restaurants -- Corey's Catsup and Mustard in Manchester and Wilson BBQ in Fairfield -- have unfortunately closed since being featured on the show.

Here's every restaurant in the state of Connecticut Fieri has visited during the popular show with their address and air date included:

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Playlists

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.