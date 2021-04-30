Feedback

'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' To Spotlight Pittsburgh-Area Restaurant

By Jason Hall

April 30, 2021

Guy Fieri will showcase three Pittsburgh-area restaurant on his popular Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives next month.

The upcoming episode, which was taped in August, will feature The Starlite Lounge in Blawnox and air on May 14, TribLIVE reports.

The Pittsburgh-area restaurant had previously been featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' season 4 episode spotlighting eateries specializing in burgers and hot dogs.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Starlite owner Ron Esser. “We really appreciate this. The show is popular. So many people I know watch it.”

However, there's one catch: Fieri -- who recently opened another location of his restaurant chain Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield -- did not make the trip for the latest taping at Starlite, TribLIVE reports.

The upcoming episode will feature Starlite's shrimp covered with roasted red pepper bisque, spinach, feta and curly pasta, as well as its popular meatloaf, which Esser said is his father's recipe.

“Everyone loves the meatloaf,” Esser said. “People come in and order two and three, so they have some to take home.”

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives has also featured Kelly O's Diner -- which has locations in the Strip District and Ross -- Big Jim's in the Run in Greenfield, Nadine's on the South Side and the Dor-Stop Restaurant in Dormont.

Photo: Getty Images

Chat About 'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' To Spotlight Pittsburgh-Area Restaurant

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.