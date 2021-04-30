'Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' To Spotlight Pittsburgh-Area Restaurant

Guy Fieri will showcase three Pittsburgh-area restaurant on his popular Food Network show Diners, Drive-ins and Dives next month.

The upcoming episode, which was taped in August, will feature The Starlite Lounge in Blawnox and air on May 14, TribLIVE reports.

The Pittsburgh-area restaurant had previously been featured on Diners, Drive-ins and Dives' season 4 episode spotlighting eateries specializing in burgers and hot dogs.

“It’s pretty cool,” said Starlite owner Ron Esser. “We really appreciate this. The show is popular. So many people I know watch it.”

However, there's one catch: Fieri -- who recently opened another location of his restaurant chain Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield -- did not make the trip for the latest taping at Starlite, TribLIVE reports.

The upcoming episode will feature Starlite's shrimp covered with roasted red pepper bisque, spinach, feta and curly pasta, as well as its popular meatloaf, which Esser said is his father's recipe.

“Everyone loves the meatloaf,” Esser said. “People come in and order two and three, so they have some to take home.”

Diners, Drive-ins and Dives has also featured Kelly O's Diner -- which has locations in the Strip District and Ross -- Big Jim's in the Run in Greenfield, Nadine's on the South Side and the Dor-Stop Restaurant in Dormont.

