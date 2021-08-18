Here's Every Pittsburgh Restaurant Featured On 'Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives'

Popular chef Guy Fieri's Diners, Drive-Ins & Dives television show has showcased some of America's best and most beloved restaurants for nearly 15 years.

The touring Food Network program has followed a "road trip" concept since its initial one-off special in November 2006 and official premiere in April 2007, making stops both nationwide and internationally.

Those stops include the Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania area, which has been featured in numerous episodes and seasons of the long-running program.

A total of six current restaurants from Pittsburgh, Blawnox and Corapolis have been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives.

Specifically, the Starlite Lounge in Blawnox has been featured multiple times, both in season 4 and again in May 2021.

However, Fieri -- who recently opened another location of his restaurant chain Guy Fieri's American Kitchen + Bar at Live! Casino Pittsburgh in Hempfield -- did not make the trip for the latest taping at Starlite.

Here's every Pittsburgh and Western Pennsylvania area restaurant Fieri has visited during the popular show with their address and air date included:

Unfortunately, Crystal Restaurant in Pittsburgh has since closed, according to Yelp.