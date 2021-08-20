Why August 22nd Matters In Rock History

It’s August 22nd and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 2008, Metallica released “The Day That Never Comes,” the first single off Death Magnetic.

In 1968, a day before their sixth anniversary, John Lennon’s wife Cynthia sued the Beatle for divorce after discovering Yoko Ono living in their London home.

In 2006, Keane singer Tom Chaplin revealed he was undergoing treatment for alcohol and drug abuse.

In 1970, Creedence Clearwater Revival started a nine-week run at number one on the album chart with their fifth album, Cosmo’s Factory. The record included the hit song “Who’ll Stop the Rain.”

In 1968, Ringo Starr quit The Beatles as they were making The White Album. Constant tension and bickering became too much for him. His departure was kept secret and he rejoined the band three weeks later.

In 2007, former Savage Garden singer Darren Hayes was arrested on suspicion of racially abusing a member of the staff at a Thai restaurant in London.

And in 1981, Foreigner had the number one album with Foreigner 4, which spent ten weeks on top of the chart.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)