These Miami-Area Restaurants Have The Best Cuban Sandwiches

By Zuri Anderson

August 23, 2022

Cuban Cubano Sandwich
Photo: iStockphoto

Cuban sandwiches have been a staple in Florida cuisine for generations. This sandwich has several ingredients are clasped between two crisp pieces of Cuban bread: ham, roasted pork, swiss cheese, pickles, and mustard. Sometimes, restaurants will add their own spin or flare to the classic.

Originating from indigenous Cuban cultures, this dish saw European influences before it made it to the Tampa Bay area. There, the modern-day Cuban sandwich was born and continues to be enjoyed by people across the nation.

Eventually the Cuban made its way to the Miami area, gaining a foothold ever since. You can find the Cuban at several bakeries, restaurants, food trucks, and all kinds of eateries in the Magic City, but which ones are the best in the area?

According to Yelp, these are the 10 highest-rated places to grab a Cuban sandwich:

  1. Franky’s Deli Warehouse
  2. El Mago De Las Fritas
  3. Babe’s Meat & Counter
  4. Sanguich De Miami
  5. Doce Provisions
  6. La Sandwicherie - Miami Beach
  7. Old’s Havana Cuban Bar & Cocina
  8. Las Olas Cafe
  9. Señor Pan Café
  10. Tinta y Café

Click here to check out other restaurants serving up the popular sandwich. To see the top Cuban sandwich joints in the Tampa Bay area, click here.

