Why August 25th Matters In Rock History

By Dave Basner

August 25, 2022

Guns 'n' Roses At The Ritz
Photo: Getty Images

It’s August 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, Emerson, Lake & Palmer gave their debut performance in Plymouth, England. 

In 1976, Epic Records released Boston’s self-titled debut album. The record became the fastest-selling debut ever. 

In 1970, Elton John made his live debut in America when he kicked off a 17-date tour at LA’s Troubadour. Don Henley, Quincy Jones and Leon Russell were all in the audience.

In 1979, The Knack started a five-week run on top of the singles chart with “My Sharona.”

In 1986, Paul Simon released his African-influenced record, Graceland

In 1994, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant recorded their MTVUnplugged episode in London.

And in 2005, Slash and Duff McKagan sued their former bandmate, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose, for allegedly naming himself the sole administrator of the band’s copyrights. 

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeart App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeart

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2022 iHeartMedia, Inc.