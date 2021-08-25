Why August 25th Matters In Rock History

It’s August 25th and here are some reasons why this day matters in rock history:

In 1970, Emerson, Lake & Palmer gave their debut performance in Plymouth, England.

In 1976, Epic Records released Boston’s self-titled debut album. The record became the fastest-selling debut ever.

In 1970, Elton John made his live debut in America when he kicked off a 17-date tour at LA’s Troubadour. Don Henley, Quincy Jones and Leon Russell were all in the audience.

In 1979, The Knack started a five-week run on top of the singles chart with “My Sharona.”

In 1986, Paul Simon released his African-influenced record, Graceland.

In 1994, Jimmy Page and Robert Plant recorded their MTVUnplugged episode in London.

And in 2005, Slash and Duff McKagan sued their former bandmate, Guns N’ Roses singer Axl Rose, for allegedly naming himself the sole administrator of the band’s copyrights.

And that’s what happened today in rock history.

(H/T This Day in Music)