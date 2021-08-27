'Winter Whopper' Is In Store For People In Ohio

Summer is winding down, and many Ohioans might be ready to break out the Fall sweaters and order a Pumpkin Spice Latte — but a “winter whopper” is around the corner.

The Farmers Almanac forecasted a “winter whopper” in its 2021-2022 extended weather forecast, with “red flags” waving for “potent winter storms” in the Great Lakes and Northeast regions. The report explains, of the start of the New Year:

“The Great Lakes, Midwest, and Ohio Valley will have more than their fair share of cold and flaky weather in January. The Northern Plains and Rockies will also experience Old Man Winter’s wrath with stormy weather culminating to a possible blizzard later in the month.”

Moving into February and March, the Farmers Almanac predicts:

“We’re forecasting a ‘winter whopper’ for parts of the Northeast and Ohio Valley toward the end of February. Another ‘atmospheric hemorrhage’ from the Pacific could lash most of the far West, with everything from strong winds to heavy rains and snow.”

“March will see close to normal precipitation nationwide. But in a sense, March will be a microcosm of the entire winter. From start to finish, the month will be full of stretches of uneventful weather, but when it turns stormy, the precipitation will come in big doses. For the East and Midwest, for example, a late winter storm will blow in at mid-month followed by a nor’easter along the East Coast toward month’s end.”

Read the report here.