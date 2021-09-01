Farmers Almanac Predicts What Kind Of A Winter Illinoisans Can Expect

By Kelly Fisher

November 2, 2021

Thermometer on snow shows low temperatures under zero. Low temperatures in degrees Celsius and fahrenheit. Cold winter weather ten under zero
Photo: Getty Images

Summer is winding down, and many Illinoisans might be ready to break out the Fall sweaters and order a Pumpkin Spice Latte — but after autumn, a “frosty flip-flop winter” lies around the corner.

That’s according to the latest forewarning from the Farmers’ Almanac, which shared its winter weather outlook for 2021-22 and warned of “icy, flaky” weather ahead in Illinois and in its bordering states to the east. To the west — including in Minnesota, Iowa and Missouri, as well as several further on — the winter weather prediction reads: “numb’s the word, just shovelin’ along.”

“These rules look at things like sun spot activity, tidal action of the moon, position of the planet, and a variety of other factors,” Famers’ Almanac Managing Editor Sandi Duncan recently told the Center Square, explaining how the winter weather predictions come together. “Its both a mathematical and astronomical formula… In your area we are calling for icy, flaky conditions, which means there’s going to be near to somewhat below normal temperatures with above average snowfall and there will be some ice mixed in as well.”

Winter weather may calm down by February, but Illinoisans should expect a blustery January to start off 2022.

