This South Florida Bistro Is The Best Bakery In The State

By Zuri Anderson

September 30, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

If you're craving cake, pie, or bread, look no further than a bakery.

A bakery can have all kinds of treats and offerings, including croissants, macarons, and sandwiches. Sometimes, the bakery can double as an ice cream shop or cafe!

There are many bakeries across the U.S. but some may appeal to customers more. Mashed listed the best bakeries in each state, and this is their pick for Florida:

B Bistro + Bakery!

This Miami bakery and restaurant has an extensive menu featuring sandwiches, macarons, cakes, and baked goods. There's also a bunch of croissants you can try here, such as the everything cream cheese croissant or a simple ham and cheese one.

Here's what the website said about the business:

"While this Miami hot spot bakery offers a full brunch menu, it's the pastries under the same roof that it's known for. But these aren't your average muffins and croissants. Offering up options such as the charcoal croissant or strawberry and goat cheese croissant, this is the place to stop for innovative pastries. And while the croissants are unique, it's the cruffin that everyone raves about. A cross between a croissant and a muffin and filled with cream, top food blogs have revered it as "every child's (and adult's ...) dream."

Click here to see the full list.

