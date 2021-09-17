This South Florida Bistro Is The Best Bakery In The State

If you're craving cake, pie, or bread, look no further than a bakery.

A bakery can have all kinds of treats and offerings, including croissants, macarons, and sandwiches. Sometimes, the bakery can double as an ice cream shop or cafe!

There are many bakeries across the U.S. but some may appeal to customers more. Mashed listed the best bakeries in each state, and this is their pick for Florida:

B Bistro + Bakery!

This Miami bakery and restaurant has an extensive menu featuring sandwiches, macarons, cakes, and baked goods. There's also a bunch of croissants you can try here, such as the everything cream cheese croissant or a simple ham and cheese one.