This Florida Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

By Zuri Anderson

June 17, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

If it's one dessert many can rally behind, it's cake.

Cake is perfect for birthdays, parties, and all kinds of celebrations. Usually, it's the perfect sweet note to end on. One food content website was on the hunt to find the best cake in each state.

Eat This, Not That said this Sarasota business had the best cake in Florida: Floribbean Flo's!

This restaurant won over reviewers' hearts with their popular key lime cheesecake. Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say about it:

"Floribbean Flo's is best known for its key lime pie, made with a hand-made graham cracker crust and all-natural custard. Although the pie gets the most attention, be sure to try the key lime cheesecake. You won't regret it."

3" Individual treats.

Posted by Floribbean Flo's on Monday, July 16, 2018

Besides their acclaimed cheesecake, there are plenty of other delicious dishes to sink your teeth in at Flo's. Coconut rum cake, tropical banana sweet bread, and key lime chocolate chip cookies are just a handful of options for you to try.

If you're interested in trying a slice of Floribbean's key lime cheesecake, they're open for dine-in, curbside pickup, and delivery. You can find it at 7644 Tamiami Trail S.

To see the best cakes in other states, click here.

