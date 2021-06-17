This Florida Bakery Has The Best Cakes In The Whole State

If it's one dessert many can rally behind, it's cake.

Cake is perfect for birthdays, parties, and all kinds of celebrations. Usually, it's the perfect sweet note to end on. One food content website was on the hunt to find the best cake in each state.

Eat This, Not That said this Sarasota business had the best cake in Florida: Floribbean Flo's!

This restaurant won over reviewers' hearts with their popular key lime cheesecake. Here's what Eat This, Not That had to say about it:

"Floribbean Flo's is best known for its key lime pie, made with a hand-made graham cracker crust and all-natural custard. Although the pie gets the most attention, be sure to try the key lime cheesecake. You won't regret it."