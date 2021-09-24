This Classic Diner Has The Best Pancakes In Oregon

By Zuri Anderson

March 1, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

You can't think about breakfast without pancakes.

A staple dish for the most important meal of the day, pancakes, or flapjacks, has been putting smiles on both kids and adults' faces for generations. And what's a stack of pancakes without some butter and syrup to go with it?

While you can drop by a Denny's or an IHOP to get your fix, some local restaurants know how to make them right, too. That's why Eat This, Not That! pinpointed the best pancakes in each state, including Oregon!

According to the website, you can get the best pancakes in the Beaver State at...

Miss Portland Diner!

This classic diner has classic buttermilk pancakes. you can get with either blueberries or chocolate chips for more flavor. Simple but delicious! Add on amazing sides like their eggs, bacon sausage patties, and more, you got the perfect breakfast waiting for you.

Here's what writers have to say about this diner's fluffy pancakes:

"There's something really cool about eating in an old train car like the one that Miss Portland Diner is located in. The buttermilk pancakes are scrumptious on their own, but you can add Maine blueberries to give them even more flavor."

Click here for the full report.

