Feedback

This Is The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Portland

By Zuri Anderson

June 24, 2021

Breakfast with sunny side up fried eggs, waffle and fruits
Photo: Getty Images

They are many delicious things to look forward to when it comes to breakfast.

Touted as the "most important meal of the day," you can help yourself to omelets, pancakes, skillets, and all kinds of tasty dishes soon after you wake up. Thankfully, there are some restaurants that are dedicated to breakfast.

Eater Portland set out to find the best breakfast restaurants you should check out in the City of Roses. Claiming the top spot on their list is...

Broder Söder!

This is what the website had to say about this "Portland gem:"

This Scandinavian breakfast cafe is a Portland gem, with locations everywhere from Hood River to this SW Oleson cafe. It has all the classics, including the cheerful little aebleskivers — spherical, fluffy pancake balls topped in powdered sugar. Those who feel comfortable eating onsite can do so, as well, for pans of lost eggs and Swedish meatballs. The cafe is open for takeout, as well as indoor and outdoor seating.

Here is the full list of featured breakfast restaurants in the Portland area:

  1. Broder Söder
  2. Cathedral Coffee
  3. Pine State Biscuits
  4. Hunnymilk
  5. Behind The Museum Cafe
  6. Everybody Eats PDX
  7. Fuller's Coffee Shop
  8. Bernstein's Bagels
  9. Jinju Patisserie
  10. Pepper Box Cafe

To see the rest of Eater Portland's long list, click here.

Chat About This Is The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Portland

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.