This Is The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Portland

They are many delicious things to look forward to when it comes to breakfast.

Touted as the "most important meal of the day," you can help yourself to omelets, pancakes, skillets, and all kinds of tasty dishes soon after you wake up. Thankfully, there are some restaurants that are dedicated to breakfast.

Eater Portland set out to find the best breakfast restaurants you should check out in the City of Roses. Claiming the top spot on their list is...

Broder Söder!

This is what the website had to say about this "Portland gem:"

This Scandinavian breakfast cafe is a Portland gem, with locations everywhere from Hood River to this SW Oleson cafe. It has all the classics, including the cheerful little aebleskivers — spherical, fluffy pancake balls topped in powdered sugar. Those who feel comfortable eating onsite can do so, as well, for pans of lost eggs and Swedish meatballs. The cafe is open for takeout, as well as indoor and outdoor seating.