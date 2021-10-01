Doobie Brothers Reveal How Their New Album 'LIBERTÉ' Nods To Their Origins

The Doobie Brothers’ 50-year long legacy was celebrated during their iHeartRadio ICONS show and it's clear why the band has been able to withstand the test of time.

On Friday (October 1), the industry veterans celebrated their new album, LIBERTÉ, as well as their lengthy career, alongside host Jim Kerr, by kicking off their concert set with 1972’s "Rockin' Down The Highway." From the iHeartRadio Theater in Los Angeles, the 9-piece band rejoiced in the celebration with synchronicity and a strong familiarity to their strengths as a unit, a small taste of what they've been delivering as part of their current 50th anniversary tour. However, the hour-long set didn't just feature throwbacks. It included "Better Days" and "Don't Ya Mess With Me" off their just-released 15th studio album, a project with a title that nods to their career origins.

“We used to play a club in the Santa Cruz Mountains called the Chateau Liberté," Patrick Simmons recalled at one point during the show. "A lot of our old-time fans that are still living remember that. We were trying to come up with a title and so we started thinking back on the good ol’ days.”

Throughout the performance, the band offered a number of classics, including “Jesus Is Just Alright,” “Takin’ It to the Streets,” “Black Water,” “Minute by Minute,” “Long Train Runnin’,” “China Grove,” “What a Fool Believes” and, of course, “Listen To The Music” with plenty of instrumental breaks to pair.

Inducted into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame in November 2020, the group also spoke about being part of the intimate circle. "I look at it this way. You’re being inducted into a very special group of people, people you’ve probably listened to on your way up," Tom Johnston explained to Kerr. "I was told that the total population of the Hall is a little over 200, 250. That’s a very big deal and it’s very gratifying."