Steelers Coordinator Addresses Offensive Scheme Plans Amid Early Struggles

Don't expect changes to be made to the Pittsburgh Steelers' offensive scheme, despite their early struggles.

Offensive coordinator Matt Canada told Steelers.com that he planned to "stick with what we're doing," acknowledging that isn't exactly what fans want to hear amid the team's 1-2 start.

"Obviously, that's not the answer and that's not the sexy answer but we believe we're on the right track. We've gotta get some cohesion up front. We're working to get that, and that's not an excuse. We've gotta produce right now, so we're not running away from it or hiding from it. But we have to continue to do what we're doing. We have to continue to put our guys in position to make plays which, until we win, when we win, we're not doing that well enough.

"That falls on me but we're not gonna try to re-invent the wheel. It's fundamental football. Everybody's doing the same stuff. It's fundamental football. We have to be better and I have to be better."

The Steelers currently rank 26th among all 32 NFL teams in total offense (308.3 yards per game) and 28th in points per game (16.7), both of which are last among AFC North Division teams.

The Steelers look to bounce back on the road this week when they take on the Green Bay Packers (2-1) at Lambeau Field on Sunday (October 3).