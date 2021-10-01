This Coral Gables Spot Has The Best Tacos In All Of Florida
By Zuri Anderson
October 4, 2021
Americans love tacos, and data shows it! According to NationalTacoDay.com, U.S. eaters consumed 4.5 billion tacos in 2020.
"That’s 490,000 miles of tacos, which could take you to the moon and back," the website says. What makes the almighty taco wonderful is the many ingredients you can stuff into a soft or hard shell. Lettuce, cheese, tomatoes, sour cream, guacamole, sauce, meat and so much more!
Since tacos are enjoyed across the nation, Eat This, Not That! located the best spot to get tacos in each state.
The best taco in all of Florida is...
Lechón Taco at Caja Caliente!
This is what writers had to say about this taco:
"These marinated pork tacos are the way to go. 'Their lechón (pork) is marinated and cooked to the point of perfection without being dry,' one Yelp reviewer wrote. Sounds good to us!"
This Coral Gables restaurant offers all kinds of tacos, including mahi-mahi, grilled octopus, steak, and alligator! Caja Caliente also offers burritos, bowls, croquetas and burritos. You can find the restaurant at 808 Ponce De Leon Blvd.
