This Detroit Restaurant Has The Best Tacos In The Area

By Hannah DeRuyter

October 4, 2021

Travel POV
Photo: Getty Images

It's no secret Americans love tacos. They come in many different shapes and sizes like crunchy, soft, street style; the options really are endless.

Of course, there is a national holiday to celebrate the delicious Mexican food item. To honor tacos, National Taco Day is October 4 and there is even a website dedicated to the special occasion, NationalTacoDay.com. The website says that last year "Americans ate over 4.5 billion tacos!" They also pointed out that the number of tacos we Americans ate totals to the length of "490,000 miles" worth of tacos.

Here is what the website has to say about taco variations you can try this National Taco Day:

"For National Taco Day this October 4, consider the countless variations you can create using traditional meats or with seafood, chicken, beans, cheese and eggs. Yank out your garnishes – salsa, cilantro, avocado, tomatoes, onions and lettuce and you have a dish of great versatility and variety."

You can get a taco pretty much anywhere, but where in your area can you find the best one?

Well, according to Yelp reviewers, the best restaurant to get tacos in the Detroit area is:

Condado Tacos.

Click here to find other highly-rated restaurants in Detroit to get your tacos on National Taco Day.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.