This Is The Cheapest Place To Live In North Carolina

North Carolina is known for its stunning views and beautiful mountains, but now it is being recognized for its affordable living. HomeSnacks gathered data like cost of living, average price of homes and median income to determine the most affordable cities in each state, including North Carolina.

"North Carolina's cities have a lot to offer to all income levels; and surprisingly, it is actually extremely affordable. If you ask any North Carolinian, they will say hands down that North Carolina is one of the best states in the country. And in order to be one of the best, they have to have some of the nicest, most affordable places to call home, right?"

So where is the cheapest place to live in North Carolina?

Sawmills

According to HomeSnacks, this small town in eastern North Carolina is the most affordable place to live in the entire state. The average income is $52,951 while the median rent is $674 and the median home value is $108,300. Sawmills' overall cost of living is 0.9x lower than the national average. Here's what the site has to say:

"The most affordable city in North Carolina for 2021 is Sawmills. Kudos to the 'Biggest Little Town in the Foothills.' They have held strong at number one from last year to become a Caldwell County gold star city."

These are the Top 10 most affordable cities in North Carolina:

Sawmills Marion Hamlet King Archdale Newton Winterville Nashville Trinity Albemarle

