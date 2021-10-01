It's October 1, and therefore officially spooky szn! And Travis Barker is planning an epic celebration this Halloween. The blink-182 drummer announced a virtual event called Travis Barker's House of Horrors that will be one part "fright fest" and one part music fest. The show is set to feature performances by Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Blackbear, Iann Dior and JXDN, with a very special guest: Barker's bandmate Mark Hoppus .

Travis Barker's House of Horrors is billed as "a first-of-its-kind PPV fright fest featuring performances from Machine Gun Kelly, Avril Lavigne, Mark Hoppus, Blackbear, Iann Dior and JXDN." It's set to be hosted by Allison Hagendorf, Danger from Jackass, and The Dingo! And will be filmed at a "Haunted Estate in the hills of horror."

The special premieres on October 28 at 7pm PST. Tickets cost $25, with VIP options available for those who want to hang out for arrivals, interviews, and an after party.

Get more ticket info here and see Barker's announcement post below.