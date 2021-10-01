WATCH: Charlotte Woman Wows Judges During 'The Voice' Audition

By Sarah Tate

October 1, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A 22-year-old singer from Union County wowed the judges on The Voice.

Janora Brown, of Wingate, showed off her skills with her rendition of Monica's "Angel of Mine" during the blind auditions on the newest season of the singing competition, per WCNC. The recent University of North Carolina Greensboro graduate may have earned her degree in biology but she hopes to fulfill her dream of being a musician.

Before she could even hit the chorus, coaches Kelly Clarkson and John Legend smashed their buttons at the same time to turn around and vie for their chance to be her coach. She even earned a standing ovation from Legend, who was out of his seat before the end of the song.

"That was so beautiful," new coach Ariana Grande told Brown after the audition, adding, "I love your voice. Perfect, beautiful performance. You're phenomenal."

Legend began his bid at luring Brown to his team by calling her vocals "cool" and "confident" while Clarkson got a head start on her potential coaching by giving her a few helpful notes.

With multiple options to choose from, who did she decide to be her coach? Brown ultimately chose "Team Legend" and will be coached by the "All of Me" singer himself.

Check out Janora Brown's audition for The Voice below and follow along this season as she continues her journey toward becoming America's next superstar.

