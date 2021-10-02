Thomas Rhett And Lauren Atkins Continue To Debate Baby Names Ahead Of Birth

Rhett and Atkins already share three other daughters together, including Willa Gray (6), Ada James (4) and Lennon Love (1). Willa Gray appears to be picking up on her father's musical talent, Rhett also sharing earlier this week that the six-year-old will frequently accompany him in the studio and ask to help work on music. Willa Gray also wrote a song with her father, Rhett sharing "Willa Gray's First Song" to his Instagram in August. Meanwhile, Atkins shared that Lennon Love is a budding makeup artist. Posting a video on her Instagram stories, Lennon appears to be skilled with a makeup brush, and has an understanding of color theory.

With six weeks to go in their pregnancy, Rhett revealed their anxious to welcome the new baby. "We're just getting really close to the point of like 'I just wish we could have it today.' So I guess 6 more weeks and we'll be ready to rock."

Rhett recently shared a playful tracklist for his potential album, Parenting. Containing hits such as "Where'd you learn that word?" and "Please don't draw on the walls," the country singer shows he's already got his hands full. Rhett has also been touring recently, with a few dates still scheduled for October before he takes some time off ahead of his next daughter's birth. Tickets are available here.