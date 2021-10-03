126,000-Gallon California Oil Spill Kills Wildlife, Closes Beaches: Report

A massive oil spill in Southern California has led to beach closures and dead wildlife reportedly washing up on the shore as cleanup crews continued to work Sunday (October 3) in an effort to avoid a potential evironmental disaster.

The 126,000-gallon leak occurred off Newport Beach -- which was closed and suctioned after the oil spill -- and an offshore oil pipeline is being investigated as a potential source leading to the incident, Martyn Willsher, chief executive of Amplify Energy, which owns the company that operates the pipeline, confirmed to NBC News.

Former Costa Mesa Mayor and current Orange County Supervisor and Katrina Foley provided several updates on the oil spill on her social media accounts, reporting dead wildlife findings amid "significant ecological impacts" in relation to the spill.

“We’ve started to find dead birds & fish washing up on the shore," Foley tweeted.