Grimes Trolls Paparazzi By Reading Karl Marx Book Following Elon Musk Split

Grimes has been going through a very public breakup with Elon Musk, and after jokingly telling a news outlet she plans to colonize "a lesbian space commune" on one of Jupiter's moons, the artist full-on trolled paparazzi by taking a stroll while reading Karl Marx's The Communist Manifesto. The stunt generated some pretty hilarious headlines, like "Grimes seen reading Karl Marx following split with world's richest man Elon Musk," which was exactly her intention.

Over the weekend, Grimes took to Instagram to explain why she duped the media.

"I was really stressed when paparazzi wouldn’t stop following me this wk but then I realized it was opportunity to troll .. i swear this headline omg wtf haha im dead," she wrote (referring to the headline above). "Full disclosure I’m still living with e and I am not a communist (although there are some very smart ideas in this book -but personally I’m more interested in a radical decentralized ubi that I think could potentially be achieved thru crypto and gaming but I haven’t ironed that idea out enough yet to explain it. Regardless my opinions on politics are difficult to describe because the political systems that inspire me the most have not yet been implemented)."

She ended her caption with a message proving her sense of humor is still alive and well: "Anyway if paparazzi keep chasing me perhaps I will try to think of more ways to meme - suggestions welcome!"

Last week, the Tesla founder revealed that he and Grimes were "semi-separated" after a three-year relationship. "We are semi-separated but still love each other, see each other frequently and are on great terms," he said. "It's mostly that my work at SpaceX and Tesla requires me to be primarily in Texas or traveling overseas and her work is primarily in LA. She's staying with me now and Baby X is in the adjacent room."

The couple welcomed their first child, a son named X Æ A-Xii Musk, in May 2020.

See Grimes' Instagram post below.