WATCH: Tom Brady Breaks NFL All-Time Passing Record In New England Return

It's official, Tom Brady is now the NFL's all-time leading passer, breaking the league record at the most fitting location possible.

Brady surpassed recently retired quarterback Drew Brees' previous record of 80,358 by connecting with Mike Evans on a pass during the first quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New England Patriots -- his former team for his 20 NFL seasons -- at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (October 3) night.

Brady entered Sunday's game -- his first ever against the Patriots -- just 67 yards shy of Brees' career total.

Last week, the 44-year-old joined Brees as the only other quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 80,000 yards, finishing the Bucs' 34-27 Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with 432 yards and a touchdown on 41 of 55 passing, putting his career mark at 80,291 passing yards.