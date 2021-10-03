WATCH: Tom Brady Breaks NFL All-Time Passing Record In New England Return
By Jason Hall
October 4, 2021
It's official, Tom Brady is now the NFL's all-time leading passer, breaking the league record at the most fitting location possible.
Brady surpassed recently retired quarterback Drew Brees' previous record of 80,358 by connecting with Mike Evans on a pass during the first quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' game against the New England Patriots -- his former team for his 20 NFL seasons -- at Gillette Stadium on Sunday (October 3) night.
Brady entered Sunday's game -- his first ever against the Patriots -- just 67 yards shy of Brees' career total.
Last week, the 44-year-old joined Brees as the only other quarterback in NFL history to throw for more than 80,000 yards, finishing the Bucs' 34-27 Week 3 loss to the Los Angeles Rams with 432 yards and a touchdown on 41 of 55 passing, putting his career mark at 80,291 passing yards.
The moment Tom Brady became the NFL's all-time passing yard leader 👏🐐— ESPN (@espn) October 4, 2021
(via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/lUTMuTvJKp
Brees was in attendance for Brady's New England homecoming as part of his obligations to NBC Sports' Sunday Night Football coverage.
"If there's one guy who's going to take this record, it's got to be Tom Brady," Brees said during NBC's pregame coverage. "I've had such an unbelievable relationship with him, it's been highly competitive our first, 15-17 years of our time playing in the NFL playing against each other but we've had some great moments."
"If there's one guy who's going to take this record, it's got to be Tom Brady."@drewbrees on @TomBrady's potential of taking his spot on top of the NFL all-time passing leaders list in tonight's game.— Sunday Night Football on NBC (@SNFonNBC) October 4, 2021
📺 NBC and @peacockTV
💻 https://t.co/WQ0k2CTY06
📱 NBC Sports App pic.twitter.com/47kV98wy0k
Brady was selected by the Patriots at No. 199 overall in the 2000 NFL Draft and led the franchise to six Super Bowls before joining the Buccaneers as a free agent in March 2020, winning his seventh Super Bowl in February 2021.
"I think I have been on the record dozens of times saying there is no quarterback I’d rather have than Tom Brady. I still feel that way," Patriots head coach Bill Belichick said of his quarterback of 20 years prior to their matchup.
“I was very lucky to have Tom as quarterback and to coach him,” Belichick added. “He was as good as any coach could ever ask for.”