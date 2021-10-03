Twitter Reacts To Tom Brady Breaking NFL Passing Record

Tom Brady didn't wait long to break the NFL all-time passing record during his long-anticipated return to New England.

The seven-time Super Bowl champion connected with Mike Evans on a 28-yard pass to surpass Drew Brees' previous career record of 80,358 in the first quarter of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' Sunday Night Football Week 4 matchup against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

Brady entered Sunday's game -- his first ever against the Patriots -- just 67 yards shy of Brees' career total.

Naturally, Twitter had plenty to say about the historic accomplishment, which took place during what wasalready arguably the biggest regular matchup of the NFL season.