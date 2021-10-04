Blake Shelton Shares Birthday Tribute To His 'Better Half' Gwen Stefani

Blake Shelton is seemingly still in the honeymoon stage of his marriage to Gwen Stefani.

Almost three months after tying the knot during an intimate ceremony in Oklahoma, Stefani celebrated her 52nd birthday on Sunday (October 3) and the country chart-topper, 45, was there to rejoice in the milestone. "Happy birthday to my better half..," The Voice judge captioned a black-and-white photo of their wedding day on Instagram. "My WIFE!!!! I love you."

Over on her own account, Stefani shared several clips of an at-home celebration, alongside family, friends and, of course, Shelton.

While Stefani has given social media and her touring audience brief glimpses of their romance, she opened up about the connection with Shelton during an appearance on the Tell Me About It podcast in July. "The successful people are the people that are the genuine people because that man is the same guy you see, no matter who he's with, what he's doing," she said of Shelton. “I look at him sleeping, and he's the same guy. He's just a good guy—he's very real and consistent and genuine. It's what is so attractive and why people love him so much."