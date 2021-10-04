California Drug Kingpin Accused Of Shipping Meth To Oklahoma

Federal authorities believe they have found a drug kingpin who has been fueling Oklahoma's meth addiction.

Luis Alfredo Jacobo, of California, is accused of leading a drug ring responsible for shipping nearly 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine to Oklahoma and Missouri.

Jacobo allegedly had meth from Mexico brought to Bakersfield, California, where he ran his drug ring, according to a federal indictment. He used others to drive the drugs to Oklahoma and Missouri and sometimes sent meth through the U.S. mail. Those working with Jacobo then mailed large cash payments back to the kingpin.

Coconspirators sometimes mailed as much as $100,000 from Oklahoma to California at one time.

“Methamphetamine continues to be one of the top drug threats in Oklahoma,” Eduardo Chavez, special agent in charge of the DEA Dallas Field Division, which oversees operations in Oklahoma, said in a statement. “Simply put, methamphetamine destroys families across the state and within Oklahoma’s Indian Country. Our communities have felt the horrible effects of drug abuse and addiction."

Authorities arrested Jacobo late last month along with William Donavan Johnson III and Shauni Breanne Callagy of Grove, Oklahoma. Seven other coconspirators in California and Missouri were also arrested.

All 10 people now facing multiple criminal charges, including drug possession, drug conspiracy, and running a criminal enterprise.