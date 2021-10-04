California Drug Kingpin Accused Of Shipping Meth To Oklahoma

By Anna Gallegos

October 4, 2021

Photo: Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics

Federal authorities believe they have found a drug kingpin who has been fueling Oklahoma's meth addiction.

Luis Alfredo Jacobo, of California, is accused of leading a drug ring responsible for shipping nearly 2,000 pounds of methamphetamine to Oklahoma and Missouri.

Jacobo allegedly had meth from Mexico brought to Bakersfield, California, where he ran his drug ring, according to a federal indictment. He used others to drive the drugs to Oklahoma and Missouri and sometimes sent meth through the U.S. mail. Those working with Jacobo then mailed large cash payments back to the kingpin.

Coconspirators sometimes mailed as much as $100,000 from Oklahoma to California at one time.

“Methamphetamine continues to be one of the top drug threats in Oklahoma,” Eduardo Chavez, special agent in charge of the DEA Dallas Field Division, which oversees operations in Oklahoma, said in a statement. “Simply put, methamphetamine destroys families across the state and within Oklahoma’s Indian Country. Our communities have felt the horrible effects of drug abuse and addiction."

Authorities arrested Jacobo late last month along with William Donavan Johnson III and Shauni Breanne Callagy of Grove, Oklahoma. Seven other coconspirators in California and Missouri were also arrested.

All 10 people now facing multiple criminal charges, including drug possession, drug conspiracy, and running a criminal enterprise.

Advertise With Us

For You

    Music, radio and podcasts, all free. Listen online or download the iHeartRadio App.

    Connect

    Explore

    iHeartRadio

    Live Radio

    Podcasts

    Artist Radio

    Genres

    Exclusives

    News

    Features

    Events

    Contests

    Photos

    Information

    About

    Advertise

    Blog

    Brand Guidelines

    Contest Guidelines

    Subscription Offers

    Jobs

    Get the App

    Automotive

    Home

    Mobile

    Wearables

    © 2021 iHeartMedia, Inc.