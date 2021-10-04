Here Are The Top 10 Places To Get Tacos In Salt Lake City

It's National Taco Day!

Whether you're looking for a perfectly smoked carne asada, grilled chicken, seafood, or traditional beef tacos, Salt Lake City definitely has some options that are sure to satisfy your cravings.

According to Trip Advisor, the best place to get tacos in Salt Lake City is Red Iguana.

One Trip Advisor user reviewed the eatery, stating:

"SUCH good tasty, authentic Mexican food! Some of the best I’ve had in the US. They have a mole sauce sampler that is worth asking for. The portions are huge. We ordered an appetizer and an entree each and wasted so much food so plan accordingly. The restaurant is run very well, lots of demand but didn’t wait too too long. The service was excellent. Would highly recommend to anyone visiting the area."

Here are ten great places to grab tacos in the Salt Lake City area, according to Trip Advisor:

Red Iguana Red Iguana 2 Current Fish & Oyster Lone Star Taqueria The Cheesecake Factory Chile- Tepin R&R BBQ Vertical Diner Chunga's Mexican Restaurant Taqueria 27

