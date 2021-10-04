Here Are The Top 10 Places To Get Tacos In Tucson

By Ginny Reese

October 4, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

It's National Taco Day!

Whether you're looking for a perfectly smoked carne asada, grilled chicken, seafood, or traditional beef tacos, Tucson definitely has some options that are sure to satisfy your cravings.

According to Trip Advisor, the best place to get tacos in Tucson is Seis Kitchen. The restaurant's website says, "We invite you into our kitchen to experience the sights, smells and flavors of Mexico's beloved street food at its finest." The menu boasts some delicious taco creations like crispy avocado tacos, chicken tinga tacos, and puerco verde tacos.

One Trip Advisor user reviewed the eatery, stating:

"This is one of my favorite places in Tucson. AND there is always a wait/a crowd here so it’s definitely a popular place amongst people visiting (like me) and locals.
My recommendation is to get the Tres Taco platter which allows you to mix and match a variety of tacos from their menu."

Here are ten great places to grab tacos in the Tucson area, according to Trip Advisor:

  1. Seis Kitchen
  2. Cup Cafe in Hotel Congress
  3. Mariscos Chihuahua
  4. El Charro Cafe- The Original
  5. Flying V Bar and Grill
  6. Barrio Brewing Company
  7. La Cocina
  8. B-Line
  9. Blancos Tacos + Tequila
  10. Guadalajara Original Grill

Click here to see the full list.

