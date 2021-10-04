Here Are The Top 5 Places To Get Tacos In Phoenix

It's National Taco Day!

Whether you're looking for a perfectly smoked carne asada, grilled chicken, seafood, or traditional beef tacos, Phoenix definitely has some options that are sure to satisfy your cravings.

Here are five great places to grab tacos in the Phoenix area:

Taco Chelo

Taco Chelo not only serves some delicious tacos, but the walls serve some Instagram-worthy photo ops as well. Located in trendy Roosevelt Row, this restaurant has some barbacoa that is over-the-top tasty.

(501 East Roosevelt Street)

Barrio Cafe

Barrio Cafe is a James Beard Award winner and features a huge selection of Mexican cuisine. This restaurant has been featured on Diners, Drive-Ins, & Dives. Guy Fieri loved the almond sauce in the chiles en nogada, and the Tecate-battered fish tacos are hard to beat.

(2814 North 16th Street)

Diego Pops

Diego Pops is just as trendy as it is delicious. Stop in a try a braised pineapple pork taco with a side of guac. Top your taco with cotija cheese and house slaw and dwell in taco paradise.

(4338 North Scottsdale Road)

Modern Margarita

Modern Margarita is located in North Phoenix and adds a modern twist to their menu items. Pair your order with a "modern margarita" for a match made in taco Heaven. One reviewer stated, "This is the BEST Mexican restaurant for happy hour and a goos time in the Northern Phoenix area."

(5410 East High Street)

Taco Guild

Taco Guild is definitely a unique taco shop located in the historic Bethel Methodist Church in central Phoenix. The restaurant's website states that Taco Guild "infuses new twists into time-tested recipes." Stop in a try a taco with chipotle cherry steak.

(546 East Osborn Road)