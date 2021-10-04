Lynnwood Man Sues Cops After Police Raided Wrong Address

By Zuri Anderson

October 4, 2021

A Washington man is taking police officers to court following a failed raid earlier this year, according to the Associated Press (AP) via KOMO.

Juan Alberto Castaneda Miranda, a Comcast technician who lives in Lynnwood, claims agents busted into his apartment back in 2018, according to two lawsuits filed in Snohomish County Superior Court and federal court in Seattle.

The lawsuit alleges the agents handcuffed Miranda and his girlfriend and demanded answers about drug cartels. Castaneda Miranda says he had no idea what they were talking about and believed they had the wrong guy.

The restrained man even showed officers his wallet to prove he was innocent, but police allegedly didn't listen to his pleas. Officials later acknowledged they were in the wrong apartment after they found nothing, a complaint says. They reportedly handed Casteneda Miranda a claims form to fill out.

Cops allegedly destroyed Casteneda Miranda's home and damaged his car, according to the lawsuit. He claims he had to move out of his apartment due to the alleged destruction.

Authorities across the U.S. have done similar blunders. One Illinois man filed a lawsuit after cops mistook his daughter's ashes for drugs. An Oklahoma man reportedly lost millions of dollars after police tore down his marijuana farm during a raid mix-up.

