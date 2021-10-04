Michigan Shooting Range Closed After 'Bullet Strikes' Found In Nearby Home

A Michigan shooting range has been temporarily closed by state officials over safety concerns.

According to a news release from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources, due to safety complaints, including calls about "bullet strikes in a neighboring home," an emergency order was issued to temporarily close all target shooting at the North Pioneer Road shooting area.

The order is in effect for 90 days. During the 90 day closure, staff will work on creating a plan to keep visitors utilizing the shooting area to specified parameters.

The release states that the DNR has provided other safety measures before deciding to close the shooting area for nearly three months. Some of the previous safety measures included:

Posting signs that direct visitors to shoot from the base of the hill rather than the elevated parking area.

Relocating shooting benches and tables to the base of the hill.

Outreach by local DNR Law Enforcement Division staff to target shooters to encourage responsible use of the area.

However, even though these safety measures have been taken, the North Pioneer Road shooting area was still deemed unsafe for the public and neighboring landowners.

"Public safety has to be the No. 1 concern and responsibility when it comes to outdoor recreation, especially with shooting sports," DNR Director Dan Eichinger said.

Anyone with questions on the temporary closure can contact David Lemmien at LemmienD@Michigan.gov or by phone at 231-922-6040.