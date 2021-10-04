My Chemical Romance's Mikey Way To Participate In New York Comic Con Panel

Musicianship isn't the only thing that runs in the Way family. Mikey Way recently published a graphic novel to correspond with his latest Electric Century album, and the My Chemical Romance bassist is set to be a guest at the upcoming New York Comic Con to discuss his project.

Way will be joined by the comic's co-writer Shaun Simon, plus Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas and members of GWAR, for the Z2 Comics panel on Friday (October 8).

“I’m beyond excited!!" Way tweeted. "This was the convention I went to growing up, so it’s an honor to be attending as a guest.”

The panel will be discussing how ​“artists are redefining art and music in tandem with an entirely new format and experience.”

“In 2021, Z2 Comics published graphic novel tie-ins Ice Nine Kills’ fan favorite album The Silver Scream, as well as all-new immersive experiences meant to be consumed together, with Mikey Way’s Electric Century and Graham Coxon’s Superstate," Z2 said in a statement. "In 2022, everyone’s favorite scum dogs GWAR will join the party with an all-new album and graphic novel.”

In addition to the panel, Way and Simon will also be doing signings. See Way's tweet below.