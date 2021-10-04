North Carolina Musician Rocks Out With Big Lottery Prize

A man in North Carolina has a long list of accomplishments, with several hit songs, but now he can add a new moniker: lottery winner.

Ricky Rapoza, of Rocky Mount, has released songs across several genres, including beach music, Top 40 and gospel. On Thursday (September 30), he decided to try his luck in the lottery by purchasing four Diamond Mine 9X scratch-off tickets while getting gas at the Kangaroo Express on South Wesleyan Boulevard. As he scratched his way through the tickets back at home, he found that one ticket won him a prize of $200,000.

"It was pretty wild," he told lottery officials. "I didn't believe it till I got here today. But it's a great feeling."

Rapoza is not new to the lottery. According to the NC Education Lottery, he said that he enjoys playing the games and purchasing tickets because it raises money for education.

"I think it's a great thing," he said. "I would still play even if I didn't win because I believe in what North Carolina is doing."

Rapoza claimed his prize at lottery headquarters in Raleigh on Friday (October 1), bringing home a total of $141,501 after state and federal taxes.

So what does Rapoza plan to do with his new prize? His plans are basically to continue living life like he always has while continuing work on his newest gospel album.

"I'm going to put it in the bank and sit on it," he said. "I'm just going to live a normal life as much as possible."