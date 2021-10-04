Scary Video Shows Moment 2 Hot Air Balloons Hit Power Lines In Albuquerque

By Ginny Reese

October 4, 2021

Photo: Getty Images

A fun morning of watching hot air balloons quickly turned scary.

Two hot air balloons smashed into power lines as they were trying to land on Sunday morning, reported KOB 4. It all took place at Balloon Fiesta in the North Valley.

Jonathon Baca, a neighbor who witnessed the crash, said:

"We were just out there with the kids watching the balloons land and enjoying the balloons. The balloon was just coming to make a landing and the basket caught the wire and let off a big spark, you could feel the power from the power line when he hit it."

Another neighbor, Marc Arellano, said:

"Here I thought they were going to climb to get over that, but they ended up dropping and hitting the power line. Immediately we come out here to make sure there were no down power lines or active line, I work for PNM, so I called out Doc Center there was an arced line here and we lost power. Just having that power line de-energized was a big thing, that probably saved them from either serious injury or death."

Check out the scary video below.

Luckily, there were no injuries reported as a result of the incident.

