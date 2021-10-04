Shocking Photos Show Plane Crash In Backyard Of Oregon City Home
By Zuri Anderson
October 4, 2021
First responders were called out to an Oregon home after reports of a plane crashing into a backyard over the weekend, KPTV reports.
Clackamas Fire says they responded to a residence on Timbersky Way in Oregon City Saturday afternoon (October 2). Fire officials confirmed a single-engine plane holding two people went down in a backyard, leaving one of the occupants injured. The pilot was not hurt, while the passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the fire department.
The agency also shared photos of the shocking aftermath, particularly the ruined plane in the yard. One image shows the plane completely upside with some furniture in the yard damaged.
Crews are on scene of a small single engine plane that crashed into a back yard off of Timbersky Way in Oregon City. Two people were on board with the passenger being transported with minor injuries. The pilot was not injured and An investigation will be taking place. pic.twitter.com/nDAseZTf1L— Clackamas Fire (@clackamasfire) October 3, 2021
No word on what caused the crash so far. Clackamas Fire says an investigation is underway.
There has been a myriad of plane crashes that happened across the U.S. this year. A similar incident happened the same day, but in Texas; a small plane ended up crashing on a highway right after a parade wrapped up. Back in August, a plane went up in flames after it crashed at a Washington state airport.