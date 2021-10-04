Shocking Photos Show Plane Crash In Backyard Of Oregon City Home

First responders were called out to an Oregon home after reports of a plane crashing into a backyard over the weekend, KPTV reports.

Clackamas Fire says they responded to a residence on Timbersky Way in Oregon City Saturday afternoon (October 2). Fire officials confirmed a single-engine plane holding two people went down in a backyard, leaving one of the occupants injured. The pilot was not hurt, while the passenger was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to the fire department.

The agency also shared photos of the shocking aftermath, particularly the ruined plane in the yard. One image shows the plane completely upside with some furniture in the yard damaged.